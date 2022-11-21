Today's' Birthday (12/23/22). Domestic joys empower and inspire this year. Steady efforts build financial strength. Redirect creative or romantic projects around winter obstacles, before springtime domestic renovation nurtures your family. Adapting and sharing support with summer social challenges leads to exciting autumn professional projects. Harmonize together at home.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- This Capricorn New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Educational opportunities arise after tonight's New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight's New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Take your collaborative efforts to new heights over the next two weeks. Partnership flowers naturally. Fall in love all over again. Together, you're unbeatable.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Creative projects flower. Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight's New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
