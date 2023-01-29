Today's Birthday (01/30/23). Connect, communicate and create this year. Faithfully go for personal passion projects and win. Redirect winter domestic renovations around changes, inspiring communication breakthroughs this spring. Adapt around challenging summer professional conditions, before autumn invites intellectual discovery, classes, travel and research. Speak out for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect and coordinate. Align words and actions for practical priorities. Don't chase a fantasy. Abandon distractions. Disciplined attention benefits creative projects. Surge ahead.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Energize profitable projects. Keep your feet on the ground. Don't hatch chickens you don't have yet. Take action for lucrative results. Luck follows initiative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're energized to dig into a personal project. Ignore fantasies or illusions and go for practical results. Make an improvement for immediate benefit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Take it easy. Get organized behind closed doors. Abandon unrealistic ideas and prioritize practical plans. Put yesterday's things away and prepare for what's next.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends offer ears, supporting hands and a shoulder to lean on. Fortune follows teamwork, cooperation and connection. Develop lasting bonds by pulling together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Accept compliments for work well done. You have more influence than you think. Set a good example. Harmony requires effort. Imagine a project completed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Apply practical skills as you learn. Conditions favor studies, research and travel, with distractions tempting. Good luck favors solid foundations. Do the homework.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate to maintain positive shared cash flow. Abandon illusions and fantasies. Build practical foundations for financial growth. Discover hidden efficiencies. Fortune favors discipline.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Fantasies dissipate, especially about your partner. Make sure they're on board before initiating changes. Communication is in the listening. Collaboration generates satisfying results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Providing excellent service satisfies. Physical action gets tangible results. Get help with heavy lifting. Practice healthy routines for strength and endurance. Learn from a master.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance flowers with attention. Face something you've been avoiding. Restore integrity where missing. Love is the default setting. Express creative inspiration. Connect with someone delightful.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Strengthen foundational domestic structures. Talk fades but action gets practical results. Clean and rearrange your spaces. Cook, bake and decorate. Have fun with family.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
