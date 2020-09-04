Today’s Birthday (09/08/20). Grow what you love this year. Disciplined actions benefit your family and romantic relationships. Obstacles block your educational journey or travels. Jump professional hurdles this winter, before a domestic renaissance. Changes at home next summer lead to a career boom. Follow your heart’s compass.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – You’re especially quick and clever. Put it to good purpose. Use your communication skills to solve a problem or puzzle. Share resources and information.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 9 – Maintain your frugal ways despite temptation. Discover a new market niche. Profitable opportunities lie hidden in plain sight. Hunt for them and take advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Expect energy surges and pamper yourself. Read a good book. Explore a fascinating subject. Take special care of the person wearing your skin.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 6 – Review current options. Complete one project to make space for the next. Study a secret system. Meditate, pray and rest. Savor your favorite rituals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is an 8 – Friends come through with solutions. Support the team to grow. Listen and learn. Line up recruits to help. Together you can exceed expectations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Keep taking care of business. Anticipate changes and stay flexible. Imagine success and stay in action. Rely on advice from a trusted elder.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 7 – Despite a thirst for travel, conditions remain unstable. Study and explore at minimal risk. Learning skills leads to new connections. Make plans for later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Collaborate on a shared financial venture. Generate momentum and motivate action to grow it. Streamline routines for efficiency and ease. Steady contribution adds up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Connect on a deeper level with your partner. Support and be supported. Compromise with compassion. Listen to another’s view. Express appreciation, gratitude and love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 7 – Quicken the pace. Go move your body. Physical action strengthens your heart, health and spirit. Breathe deeply. Notice beauty and kindness. You’re growing stronger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 7 – Notice simple comforts and moments of beauty, harmony and peace. Relax and connect with family. Indulge in favorite games and activities. Share love and kindness.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 7 – Make an investment in your family’s comfort. Increase the beauty factor at home. Consider color, lighting and ambiance. Include something delicious to share.

Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus