Today's Birthday (08/15/22). Discover new territory this year. Coordinate consistently and share powerful results. Resolve a matter of the heart this summer, before love inspires autumn romance, passion and creativity. Winter changes affect your friends and community, before a springtime career surge uplifts. Contribute to an inspiring vision.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Go for what you love. Advance personal passion projects by leaps and bounds. Conditions favor bold initiatives. Dress for success. Push full speed ahead.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax in your sanctuary. Enjoy favorite rituals and traditions. Creativity and imagination spark. Envision how you'd like things to go. Research possibilities. Plot your course.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Team initiatives can advance where an individual might get stopped. Arrange connections in advance. Organize. Share resources, support and information. Teach and learn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your status and influence are rising. Develop professional projects with heart. You can get what you need. Put love into your work and it flowers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Dig into a curious obsession. Study and investigate. The more you learn, the more you need to know. Discover something exciting, delicious and new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Gather in abundance. Technology can increase profitability. Find creative efficiencies. Make a change or investment for lasting gain. Collaborate for shared profits.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaboration and partnership come naturally. Brainstorm clever ideas. Choose which ones to advance and push with all your heart. Share love, creativity and beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Nurture yourself. Nature and friends recharge you. Get outside and do something you love. Physical action gets wonderful results. Beat your own record.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with friends and family. Beautiful scenery and music add an inviting ambiance. Savor delicious moments with people you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy family connections. Domestic arts and improvements provide satisfying results. Fortune follows initiative. Fill the house with love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially creative with words and images. Craft them into an interesting statement. Express your heart. Share and network. Find what you're looking for.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Have faith in your own abilities and imagination. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow. Creative ideas abound. Narrow focus to the most promising.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
