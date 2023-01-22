Today's Birthday (01/23/23). Your muses serenade this year. Develop personal passions into accomplishments with faithful attention. Winter's domestic rearranging supports you for a buzzing, collaborative and creative spring. Resolve a summer professional challenge, before autumn investigations reveal new treasures. Capture ideas on papers, files and drives.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Stick to basics. Refine and simplify plans for greater ease and efficiency. Find a quiet spot to review and adapt for new circumstances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Social connection leads to new possibilities. Collaborate with someone interesting. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Work together to advance a shared dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Resolve a professional challenge. Consider unusual options as potential solutions. Listen to intuition. You're especially insightful. Notice unspoken clues. Maintain momentum and open communications.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Traffic and tempers can get hot. Do you need to go in person? Can you handle it online? Discover an unorthodox solution. Try crazy ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Shared financial accounts may not align with the dreams you have for the future. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Coordinate an engaging response.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- An obstacle blocks the path. Work together to find a way around a challenge. Avoid irritating each other. Discover unexpected connections and opportunities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow for tricky terrain. Don't get impulsive. Accidents and errors could get expensive. Listen to what your body is telling you. Prioritize health and work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Creative or romantic barriers redirect your attention. Take advantage of an opportunity for spontaneous fun. Some ideas won't work. Keep an open mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider plans for domestic improvements. Research supplies, materials and furnishings carefully before purchasing. Wait for better conditions to begin. Organize, coordinate and schedule.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- The story can get twisted. The news is already unusual. Patiently sift fact from fiction. Ignore gossip, rumors or lies. Summarize, simplify and clarify.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- A financial barrier could spark crazy ideas. Stay in communication. Entertain suggestions. Resources appear in unexpected places. Your actions can get dreamy results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Pamper yourself. You're adapting with recent changes. Try a new style. Relax with your favorite obsession. Recharge with something fun. Let stress float away.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
