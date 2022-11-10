Today's Birthday (11/12/22). This year builds physical strength and energy. Harmony at home requires consistent, loving care. Reach a personal milestone this autumn, before navigating winter partnership curves. Springtime revitalizes fitness, performance and work, before summer motivates relinquishing limitations to grow. Health looks good on you.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Discuss domestic dreams and possibilities. How would you love things to be? Make a long-desired improvement. Choose for lasting quality and durability. Renovate spaces.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Creativity comes naturally. Your fertile imagination comes up with clever solutions. Intellectual puzzles entertain before revealing their secrets. Capture ideas onto documents and files.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover necessary resources. Your financial intuition is right on the money. Save for a dream. Build for long-term value. Research investments carefully. Discuss possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Pamper yourself. Enjoy your favorite rituals and relaxation. Personal dreams unfold into reality with initiative. You can have what you're willing to go for.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider where you've been and what's ahead. Put away what's complete. Give away what's no longer needed. Plan and prepare to realize a dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Pull together for common cause. A dreamy prize lies within reach. Teamwork grows stronger with practice. You're building something of lasting value. Advance together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional goal or dream tempts your heart. Action and initiative can generate extra benefits. Long-term value is available. Take courage. Love can work magic.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Explore a fascinating culture, idea or inquiry. Your research leads in interesting directions. Learn from distinguished mentors and teachers. Discover rare beauty and wondrous treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Contribute to a shared venture. You're building a dream together. Deviate a trickle of cash flow into savings. Every coin adds up. Acknowledge and encourage.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Coordinate to refine the plan. Discuss possibilities and align on which to realize first. You're a powerful team, especially when inspired by love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical action gets lovely results. Grow stronger step by step. Get your heart pumping. Natural beauty particularly inspires you. A walk in the park energizes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Indulge your heart with beauty and love. Focus on your own passions. Enjoy the company of others who share them. Romance arises in conversation.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
