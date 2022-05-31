Today's Birthday (06/01/22). Teamwork can accomplish miracles this year. Disciplined efforts advance your educational exploration. Reinforce supports for a structural or health challenge this summer, before autumn energizes your physical performance. Envisioning plans this winter leads to a fun social springtime. Together, you win.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Household matters require attention. Make repairs, adjustments and upgrades. Prioritize safety. Clear space by giving unused things away. Beautification projects provide satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication, traffic and transportation could seem temporarily blocked or delayed. Patiently repeat. Persistence gets through. You're making a good impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Don't try to force things. Income shortfalls or delays could frustrate. Consider all options. Postpone unnecessary expenses. Keep things simple. Focus on beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Your privacy could get interrupted. Keep a flexible attitude to reduce stress or upset. Focus on love. Recharge with nature, beauty and music.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You may feel sensitive today. Self doubts could repeat in your inner monologue. Take extra care of yourself. Get into dialogue with someone you trust.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A collaborative project may not go as planned. Slow the action to address a barrier or challenge. Repeat the group mission like a mantra.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep your cool despite professional changes. An obstacle could delay things. Find another route. Abandon old fears. Focus on the heart of the matter.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow to reassess the route, conditions and itinerary. Adjust to bypass a barrier. Resist impulsive moves. Carefully research and choose the best options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage shared accounts to resolve a financial challenge. Reduce overconsumption or waste. Balance the numbers for peace of mind. Your discipline is admirable and effective.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Negotiate and compromise around a disagreement or misunderstanding with your partner. Don't get pushy. Listen more than you speak. Notice hidden beauty. Share it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow to assess the terrain. Don't push into a brick wall. Avoid sketchy sections. Physical actions get results; direct moves strategically to advance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Fun and romance could get disrupted or postponed. Wait for better conditions to advance. Go for substance over symbolism. Listen to your heart.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.