Today's Birthday (11/07/22). Energy, health and strength power this year. Consistent domestic routines maintain harmony. Personal passion projects flower this autumn, before winter challenges affect partnership. Spring energizes work and physical performance, inspiring personal introspection and growth next summer. All this practice looks great on you.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Adjust budgets and projections for recent changes. Don't sign contracts or purchase agreements without research. Financial matters could seem chaotic or volatile. Simplify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Nurture yourself with small luxuries like hot cocoa or a bubble bath. Things may seem chaotic. Fuel up. Recharge so you can take charge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider plans. Words and actions have consequences; choose carefully. Don't make assumptions. Anticipate resistance. Reinforce basic elements and structures. Coordinate and prepare.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Allow time to process recent social changes or transitions. Clean up messes and miscommunications as they occur. Diplomacy proves invaluable. Connect for common cause.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Changes outside your sphere of influence affect your professional situation. Reinforce structural foundations. Disciplined efforts reveal new potential. Apply persistence, patience and determination.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected deviations or detours could disrupt travel or study plans. Find a peaceful spot to research options and explore possibilities. Make backup plans before launching.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Review numbers before big decisions. Adapt around a temporary setback. Avoid risky business. Leave your money in the bank. Collaborate to strengthen basic supports.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Begin a new phase. Navigate changes with your partner. Align on priorities. Things could seem chaotic. Nurture each other with compassion and kindness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Guard physical energy for upcoming exertions. Avoid noise or confusion. Reduce stress and worry. Nurture heart, mind and body with good food and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Romantic and creative barriers could block your path. Avoid risk. Misunderstandings can spark easily. Changes higher up affect your situation. Relax and recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- A renovation, relocation or domestic transition could disrupt things. Clean messes and adapt around changing circumstances. Pay special attention to home and family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Misunderstandings require clarification. Adapt with creative, ethical or intellectual challenges. Charm your way around a problem. Communication can unlock unexpected doors. Monitor the news.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
