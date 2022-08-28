Today's Birthday (08/30/22). Family collaboration gets especially lucrative this year. Steady practices build physical capacities and skills. Summer brings domestic renewal for joyful home gatherings this autumn. Resolve a professional challenge this winter, before studies reveal exciting new frontiers. Save and grow shared resources, assets and investments.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Itawamba and Lee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Skyline, Dorsey, Eggville, Indian Hills, Abney and Unity. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Plantersville, Mantachie, Evergreen, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Dorsey, Skyline, Abney, Jacinto, Flowerdale, Cardsville, Bissell and Palmetto. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Currently in Tupelo
76°F
Heavy Thunderstorm
92°F / 75°F
9 PM
77°F
10 PM
76°F
11 PM
75°F
12 AM
78°F
1 AM
77°F
