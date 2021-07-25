Today’s Birthday (07/27/21). Fortune favors your collaboration this year. Steady coordination strengthens and enriches your partnership. Summer fun with friends and family energizes a career shift this autumn. An especially romantic winter inspires your creative work to new heights next spring. Interweave hands, hearts and minds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 7 – Strengthen home communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic projects.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is an 8 – Networking benefits your career. With Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and share your message. Communications channels are wide open. Reconnect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 9 – Expand territory. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, communications can get profitable. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios that increase sales.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – You’re especially clever and confident over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Follow your own drumbeat. Articulate, develop and share creative personal projects.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 6 – Share with your partner. Complete or abandon old projects, with Mercury in Leo. Clean messes. Fill a diary with dreams and visions. Articulate plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Nurture your health and work. Communication deepens teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Invent new possibilities with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 9 – Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors. A rise in status is possible through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but take care. Long-distance communication opens new doors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation, with Mercury in Leo. Grow financial strength for a common venture. Make a persuasive case.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 9 – You’re coming into your own. With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative around work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.