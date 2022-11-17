Today's Birthday (11/20/22). Gain invaluable physical skills and capacities this year. Nurture home and family steadily for anchoring comfort. Personal dreams come true this autumn, before shifting winter directions with a collaboration. Vitality and health blossom next spring, inspiring summer personal changes leading to growth. Action builds energy.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Together, you can accomplish wonders. Advance shared goals in strides. Disciplined coordination produces satisfying rewards. Luck follows collaboration and initiative. Rely on each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Get moving! Physical efforts get satisfying results, especially when coached by trusted advisors who can see your blind spots. Energize your work with love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A creative or romantic project grows stronger with dedicated attention. Produce beautiful results with steady practice. Fortune amplifies matters of the heart. Express passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Disciplined efforts can realize a domestic dream. Make an upgrade or repair. Give away stuff you're no longer using. Reconnect with family over something delicious.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially brilliant and creative. Disciplined coordination builds powerful results. Ask for what you want. Express a compelling message. Share it far and wide.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Abundant resources are available. Align words and actions to maximize income. Good fortune follows determination and initiative. Go for a lucrative prize. Discuss possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Care for yourself before caring for others. Dress for success. Stand up for what you love. Use your power and confidence for good.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Peaceful settings encourage your creativity. Practice your favorite rituals. Enjoy thoughtful reflection. Meditate on what could be possible. Imagine perfection. Craft an action plan.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Social connections open new doors. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Collaborate for common gain. You're building for the future. Talk about what you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Stick to practical professional priorities. Keep deadlines and commitments. Update bios, profiles and portfolios. Your status and influence is on the rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand horizons. Communication, transportation and travel channels flow freely. Explore your subject in greater depth. Investigate multiple viewpoints. Reach out and connect the dots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Love provides solid foundations. Collaborate to grow shared financial accounts. Discuss plans and align on actions to increase profitability. Keep your schedule and deadlines.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
