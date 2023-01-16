Today's Birthday (01/17/23). Good things come to your house this year. Build financial strength with consistent, steady practices. Winter romantic, creative or game changes motivate a flowering home renovation phase this spring. Help friends adapt around obstacles this summer, before exciting autumn professional developments spark. Home nurtures growth.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Pause to enjoy the scenery. Hidden beauty awaits discovery. Zoom past and miss it. A temporary roadblock encourages taking time to review the situation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Review financial strategies with your partner. Shuffle budget items to adjust for current circumstances. Save for the future. A steady trickle adds up.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaboration flowers if you avoid arguments. Don't push or nag. Take a walk to cool down. A little compassion goes a long way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're growing stronger. A physical barrier could temporarily prevent advancement. Avoid impulsiveness. Rest and eat well. Recharge and replenish. Prioritize your health and work.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Give your partner the glamorous role. You discover the hard part. Your loved ones encourage you to take on a new challenge. You're gaining skills. A friend provides inspiration. Anticipate resistance. Revamp work procedures. Pamper yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Home centers and grounds you. Clean, organize and beautify your spaces. Enjoy cooking with family. Share domestic comforts and flavors. Relax in your favorite chair.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Tease out the solution to a puzzle. Patiently work the clues. Investigate and research. Avoid misinformation, gossip or rumors. Sift fact from fiction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Today can get especially lucrative. Maintain momentum. Monitor communication and transportation traffic to adapt with delays. Find what's needed nearby. Learn from the competition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Indulge personal priorities and passions. Energize projects that move your heart. Anticipate resistance or complications. Strategize for a dream. Your angels are with you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Find a private spot to tune out noise. Release stress. Organize your thoughts and determine the best path forward. Update plans and preparations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Notice which way the wind blows. Monitor public opinion and news. Share information and resources with your community. Strengthen connections between friends and neighbors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your status and influence are on the rise. Crazy dreams seem possible. Steadily advance, step by step. Maintain momentum. Stay in communication. Phone home.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
