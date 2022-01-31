Today's Birthday (02/01/22). You're a rising star this year. Consistent actions lead to satisfying personal results. Social breakthroughs this winter lead to springtime fun with home and garden. Making a professional change next summer sets you up for a career launch next autumn. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Aquarius New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Educational opportunities arise after tonight's New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight's New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon tonight begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight's New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
