Today's Birthday (10/25/22). Fortune follows health this year. Steady domestic care and love generate wonderful improvements. Autumn profits pour in, allowing support with extra winter family expenses. Springtime ripens into collaborative victory, developing solutions for summer income delays. Practice your moves for growing energy, fun and ease.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month Eclipse phase dawns with tonight's Scorpio New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives in partnership.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Make a delightful connection. Collaboration flowers and deepens over the next six months. Together, you're greater. Kindle some special New Moon magic. Share and grow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Energize your physical moves. The New Moon/Eclipse tonight initiates six months of growing health and strength. Infuse heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. This Scorpio Eclipse begins a six-month family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Realize domestic dreams and visions over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Profit through communications over six months. Possibilities spark in conversation during this Eclipse phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over six months, with the Eclipse in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight's Scorpio Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This six-month Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Get social.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- This Scorpio Eclipse illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next six months. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Educational opportunities arise after tonight's Eclipse. The next six-month phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
