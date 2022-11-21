Today's Birthday (12/24/22). Good fortune climbs down your chimney this year. Generate positive cash flow with consistent action. Solve winter romantic puzzles, leading to a springtime home beautification phase. Social or community changes affect summer plans, before autumn luck shines on your career. Savor sweet family connections.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Professional dreams appear within reach. Go with your heart. Make bold declarations. Speak and take action for what you love. Develop exciting opportunities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A new adventure phase unfolds. Educational opportunities are too good not to pursue. Investigate and research a fascinating subject. Discover unimagined treasure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Invest, buy and sell. Collaborative dreams can advance rapidly. A push now can have long-term benefits. Work together to fulfill a shared vision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Share visions, curiosities and possibilities. Find a new way to make your partner laugh. Interweave your efforts for common gain. Rely on each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep practicing for strength, skills and endurance. A physical goal or dream lies within reach. You can achieve the prize you go for.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Love is the game and the reward. Play for the fun of it. Creative muses inspire music, beauty and wonderful diversions. Connect the pieces.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Fill your home with love. Share delicious treats and updates. Keep delectable fragrances wafting from the kitchen. Reconnect with family and pets. Learn from children.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Turn a creative page. Develop a passion project onto pages, documents and plans. Write, record and prepare. Edit and add illustrations. Publish and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Advance full steam ahead with a lucrative project. Buy, sell and trade. Quick action gets lasting results. Sign contracts. Grab a dreamy opportunity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Put your super suit on and go slay. You've got the power to make things happen. Advance a dreamy possibility. Protect what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Process recent transitions. A new phase is beginning. How would you like it to go? Invent, imagine and plan. Review pros and cons. Choose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A team effort can launch ahead by leaps and bounds, with a coordinated push. Align group efforts for common passions. Share for viral impact.
