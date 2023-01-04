Today's Birthday (01/05/23). Domestic bliss is your prize this year. Lucrative projects pay well with dedicated efforts. Make a creative or romantic shift this winter, before springtime inspires domestic blossoming. Summer brings social challenges, before autumn triumphs light up your career. Shower love on home and family.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Discover a silver lining under domestic storm clouds. A mess requires cleanup. Patiently put things away. Make repairs. Love soothes and restores harmony. Prioritize family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt your story around a formidable barrier. One creative phase ends and a new direction opens up. Present a fascinating plot twist and cliffhanger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Work could interfere with playtime. Don't try new tricks. Prioritize reliable profitable endeavors and stay on budget. Avoid travel or controversy. Make your deadline.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Take extra care of yourself. Make time to process changes. Try new perspectives. Discover hidden flaws in old ideas. Abandon assumptions that no longer suit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Watch for surprises. Slow the pace. Retreat to your private sanctuary to review and modify plans for new conditions. Shifting paradigms require different solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Changing social conditions reveal both new barriers and previously-impossible opportunities. Hunt for silver linings. Stay resilient in the face of disruption. Reconnect networks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider professional goals and ambitions. What do you want now? Explore new markets and opportunities. Invent possibilities that inspire your talents. Find another direction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Adapt travel or study plans, itineraries and schedules around changing conditions. Modify your expectations of how things "should" be. Discover hidden treasure in unexpected places.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Coordinate and adjust shared budgets around a financial challenge or obstacle. Unorthodox ideas can reveal hidden potential. Find new income sources. Collaborate for solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Strategize with your partner to adapt around an obstacle. Adjust expectations to changing realities. Provide compassion to all involved. Listen and share support.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Don't push against a brick wall. Physical barriers limit your progress. Pitfalls abound. Reassess conditions. Find a way around. Prioritize health and safety.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Allow time to process a change of heart. Old ideas get challenged. Innovation doesn't require a revolution. Let compassion guide. Love is the answer.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.