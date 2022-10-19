Today's Birthday (10/23/22). You're growing physically stronger and healthier this year. Disciplined efforts realize your domestic dreams and plans. Enjoy a lucrative autumn, before resolving winter challenges with family finances. Raising the level of your partnership next spring leads to a summer income shift. Enjoy practices that revitalize.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You can take ground on long-term family financial goals over this next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Generate positive cash flow together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take your relationship to the next level this month. Develop and unfold your partnership under the Scorpio Sun. Romance and friendship flower.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Feed and nurture your body, mind and spirit. Prioritize health and vitality over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Balance work with play.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get playful. Enjoy a fun, games and romance phase this next month under the Scorpio Sun. Take action for what and who you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a sweet domestic phase. This month, with the Sun in Scorpio, favors home renovation projects. Invest in home, family, land and real estate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Put together lucrative connections. Communication flowers this month under the Scorpio Sun. Get the word out for a cause close to your heart. Document discoveries.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- It's easier to make money over the next month, with the Sun in Scorpio. Track income and outflow. Research investments carefully. Grow account balances.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your spotlight shines bright, with the Sun in your sign this month. Take charge. Energize a personal dream. Provide leadership. Contribute your gifts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Peaceful settings inspire nostalgic reflection, retrospection and imagination. Thoughts turn inward this month under the Scorpio Sun. Complete old projects and invent new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- With the Scorpio Sun, enjoy participation with friends, groups and community. Teamwork generates powerful results. Social events provide valuable connections. Together, you can move mountains.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- This month favors professional advancement under the Scorpio Sun. Develop your career toward your heart. Accept a responsibility you've been craving. Business booms.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Exploration and adventure call you out. Expand territory this next month under the Scorpio Sun. Study a subject of your fascination. Enjoy trips and classes.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.