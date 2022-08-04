Today's Birthday (08/08/22). Investigate, research and explore this year. Coordinate consistently in partnership for the prize. Summer changes affect your fun, family and love life, motivating an especially delightful autumn. Take action to address winter social changes, before career breakthroughs light up the spring. Learn and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Review pros and cons of a professional opportunity. Go over all considerations. Avoid compulsive or impulsive moves. Exchange something valuable for something better.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Travel, investigation and exploration reveal hidden realities. Work could interfere with fun. You may discover a mess. Do what you can to contribute.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. Postpone expensive purchases when necessary. Adapt around a temporary challenge. Simplify. Collaborate for shared gain and ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Collaborate for mutual benefit. Take extra care to avoid silly arguments. You don't need to always agree on everything. Keep an open mind and heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow for tricky sections. Avoid distractions. Prioritize health and safety. Minimize risks while continuing fitness routines and practices. Take one step after another.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize love, creativity and romance. Consider all options. Avoid a conflict of interests. Patiently wait, when necessary. Find beauty in the present moment.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Household issues require attention. Clean messes. Hunt for solutions to a domestic puzzle. Accept an elder's advice. Listen to someone who's been there.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Creative ideas abound. Scribble your thoughts and feelings into a journal. Don't worry about making it pretty. Capture an exciting spark. Polish the presentation later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on generating income to cover immediate financial priorities. Stick to the budget. Keep deadlines. Simplify plans for greater ease and to save resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take extra care of yourself. Nurturing rituals involving hot water soothe and restore. Try a new haircut or style. Indulge personal interests and passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Private introspection and planning can get especially productive. Avoid noise or crowds. Reorganize messes. Put things away. Prepare for what's ahead. Recharge energy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Community efforts can accomplish amazing results. Avoid risky business, controversy or conflicting interests. Focus on short-term objectives. Make repairs and upgrades with team projects.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.