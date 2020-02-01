Today’s Birthday (02/03/20). Your community is your strength this year. Realize dreams through steady, disciplined actions. Unraveling a group tangle this summer leads to renewed physical energy. A twist in your love story gets resolved with help from friends next winter. Connect with a powerful team.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Communicate and connect. Clear out the cobwebs over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Dreams could seem prophetic. Clarify and edit shorter.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Make profitable connections. Social life booms over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Friends share valuable information, solutions and advice.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Personal growth flowers. Career opportunities abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test. Market, promote and connect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 7 – Consider your next moves. Travel and discovery beckon. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, educational adventures entice. Explore new cultures, philosophies and mysteries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is an 8 – For the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, it’s easier to track and grow shared investments. Actions speak louder than words. Collaborate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Listen to the competition over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Sign agreements and negotiate terms. Work together for common gain and shared prosperity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 9 – Study and learn. Listen to your body, with Mercury in Pisces. Express excellence through your work. Balance work, play and health. Notice physical impacts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 9 – Pursuing passions can get profitable. Go for fun, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. You’re exceptionally persuasive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Collaborate for efficiency and fun. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Pisces. Discuss desired changes. Determine color schemes and lighting. Feather your nest together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 9 – Nurture your physical performance. The next three weeks with Mercury in Pisces hold high-powered communications. Share with your networks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – You’re especially financially savvy over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Profitable ideas abound. Consider long-term impacts. Collaborate for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 7 – Home comforts soothe. You’re exceptionally brilliant, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Write, record and express your unique view. Domestic fun recharges you.
