Today’s Birthday (08/05/19). Love, fun and romance take priority this year. Regular fitness practices energize your work and health. A healthy path this summer provokes a winter energy boost, before changes require consideration. Shift directions with a romance or passion project next summer. Go for what makes your heart sing.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Resolve a structural problem with your partner. You have the energy and resources to get things done; don’t force things or risk breakage. Sidestep obstacles.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Watch where you’re going. Hidden pitfalls and barriers require careful navigation. Physical action gets results, although finesse works better than brute force. Move cautiously.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is an 8 – Fun and romance beckon, although it could get expensive. Keep to practical options. Enjoy picnics and outdoor adventures. You can do without fancy extras.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 7 – Take care of structural breakdowns at home. Make repairs, and handle chores. Focus on short-term objectives. Apply elbow grease to leave things sparkling.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – Catch up on reading. Strengthen foundations in your storytelling or writing projects. Outline carefully, and delete what doesn’t belong. Consider questions, inquiries and requests.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – You’ve got the energy and potential to make money. Handle structural issues as they arise. Manage contracts, invoices, receipts and payments. Take care of business.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 9 – You’re energized and ready to go! Don’t step on anyone. Show respect and gain love. Your charm captivates. Keep an open mind and heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 7 – Relax, and let your thoughts wander. Hide out somewhere peaceful. Take care of yourself rather than everyone else. Stay frugal. Maintain a mystery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Friends offer valuable perspectives and skills with a structural challenge. Clarify priorities, and review data. Listen to all considerations. Align on a solution.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Watch for hidden obstacles at work. Professional projects could present complications. Don’t rely on assumptions. Things are not as they seem. Wait for developments.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Explore your own neighborhood. Long-distance travels could present delays or obstacles. Study and learn without forcing the situation. Research to find your objective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Collaborate to resolve a foundational matter. Discuss financial priorities with your partner. Share considerations, as well as hopes and possibilities. Discover hidden treasure.
Horoscopes are provided for entertaining purposes only.