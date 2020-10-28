Today’s Birthday (11/01/20). You’re especially creative this year. Disciplined practices build satisfying results. Romantic dreams abound. Shift directions with shared accounts this winter, before a surge in your own income. Navigate slower business next summer, before a collaborative venture takes off. Express what’s in your heart to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) • Today is an 8 – Adapt and discover lucrative opportunities. Luck favors sweat equity. Your past work speaks well for you. Go for what you really want. Collaboration is key.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Rely on experience to navigate a personal challenge. An old method may not work in a new situation. Words can get twisted. Observe and discover.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 7 – Finish what you’ve begun. Talk doesn’t go as far as action. Quiet productivity satisfies. Review your options and adapt plans to changing circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Work together with friends. Avoid distraction or chatter. Keep your patience when another doesn’t. Collaborate for the common good. Share resources, ideas and connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is an 8 – Get productive to manage professional responsibilities. Talk is cheap and distracting. Focus on maintaining momentum to keep the ball in play. Take an advantage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 7 – It’s too early to go out yet. A barrier blocks the road. Determine priorities and responsibilities. Avoid gossip or travel. Keep things simple.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Revise and adjust budgets with shared financial accounts to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for profits. Consult an expert. Consistent efforts win.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 7 – Compromise is essential. Unforeseen chances require coordination and collaboration. Plan and strategize in detail. Clarify miscommunications patiently.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 7 – Prioritize health over stressful activities. Stay calm and carry on. Maintain physical routines and practices. Schedule carefully to avoid overbooking.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Relax and have fun with someone beloved. Avoid risky situations and hang with your inner circle. Play your favorite games. Unexpected romance could spark.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 7 – Focus on home and family, to maintain healthy systems. Delays could affect shipments, transportation or traffic. Clean, beautify and declutter your place.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 7 – Distractions abound. Focus to meet your deadlines. Communications could seem confusing or chaotic. Patiently persist, and discover unexpected good luck. Provide motivation and inspiration.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.