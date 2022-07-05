Today's Birthday (07/06/22). Enjoy professional breakthroughs this year. Steady contribution grows your shared assets. Summer adaptations prioritize health and wellness, leading to an energy surge this autumn. A peaceful winter retreat lets you plan for autumn adventures with friends. Get into your career high performance zone.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Enjoy the company of an interesting partner. Don't try to force anything. Patiently untangle a misunderstanding. Two heads are better than one for solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize health and wellness. Avoid risk or controversy. Notice pitfalls and hazards. Slow the pace for tricky sections. Nature, beauty, art and music recharge you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax. Enjoy the game without expensive risks. Learn from others. Connect with your creative muses and inspiration. Focus on what and who you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Things could get busy at home. Keep your patience with misunderstandings or chaos. It's temporary. Ask for help when needed. A clean kitchen brightens everything.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Patience and a sense of humor serve you well. Miscommunications abound, and you're especially skilled at untangling them. Don't push. Listen generously, with heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Lucrative connections require patient correspondence. Simplify and clarify communications. A reputation for excellent service gets especially profitable. Provide extra value for extra reward.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Savor special alone time to indulge personal passions. Try a new style. Eat ice cream in the bath. Treat yourself with love and kindness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Reduce overstimulating elements. Find a peaceful corner to review plans. Adapt with changing news. Replenish reserves and recharge batteries. Consider options and possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- You may not have the full story with a community controversy. Listen to multiple views. Withhold judgments or criticism. Defer gratification. Wait for developments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Your work keeps you occupied. Keep your patience with coworkers and a professional challenge. Sidestep a conflict of interest. Research more before launching.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Expect traffic with communication or transportation delays. Research and investigate before dashing off. Monitor current conditions. Revise the itinerary as needed. Explore options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Proceed with financial caution. Avoid risk or unnecessary expense. Misunderstandings can spark. Collaborate without a lot of discussion. Faithfully contribute to the shared pot.
