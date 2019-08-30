Today’s Birthday (09/02/19). Domestic bliss levels rise this year. Focus energy to nurture passion for satisfying results. Fall into a delicious romance this winter, before a group project changes direction. Resolve summer challenges with family or home renovation before a community victory energizes you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Study money and review your resources. Handle the tasks that support a shared venture to succeed. Consider actions before taking them. Don’t get sidetracked.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 9 – Enjoy sweet moments with your partner. Things may seem difficult; look for silver linings. Avoid overindulging, and take care of each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is an 8 – A quicker physical pace could lead to errors. Slow for curves, and watch where you’re going. Moderation as a rule serves you well.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Keep things light. Have fun, and enjoy the company. Love blossoms and flowers. Whether it’s a game, sport, romantic or family connection, discover renewed passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 7 – The gentle approach works best at home. Offer treats and kindnesses to your crew. Stick to simple fare. Reward helpers with something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Think about your words before you speak. Write and edit remarks. Detail the story with colorful images. Miscommunication could get costly.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Unexpected expenses could disrupt. Don’t fund a fantasy. Focus on generating income. Postpone travel or fuss. Keep things simple and balanced for minimal stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Maintain an air of mystery. Make special alone time for yourself. Decide what you want next.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 7 – Find a quiet, private place for thinking. Birdsong and running water soothe sensitivities. Resist overconsumption. Conserve resources, and take it easy. Listen to your imagination.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Cultivate leadership in yourself and others. All is not as it appears. Guard against impetuosity. Stay patient with team delays.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Assume responsibility with a professional project. Finish paperwork, and untangle bureaucratic snags. Avoid expensive options, and go with simple choices with positive impact.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 7 – You may find yourself in the eye of a storm. If on the road, find a comfortable rest spot. Review your route and reservations.
Horoscopes are provided for entertaining purposes only.