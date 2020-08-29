Houston Hilltoppers
FAST FACTS
Division: 4-3A
2019 record: 9-4, 2-2 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Baylor Dampeer (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Red Parker, QB/DB, Jr.
• Threw for 703 yards and 6 TDs last season; rushed for 434 yards and 6 TDs.
Shemar Crawford, WR/DB, Sr.
• Led the Toppers with 250 receiving yards and 3 TDs; recorded 90 tackles and 3 INTs on defense.
Zack Boren, FB/LB, Sr.
• Tore ACL last season after two games played; notched 22 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Baylor Dampeer replaces Ty Hardin, who left for Tupelo after four seasons, going 38-14 with four playoff appearances. Dampeer has spent the last four years at Itawamba AHS, including the last three as offensive coordinator. Under his guidance, the Indians averaged 34.4 points and 375 yards per game, including 37.4 and 339.8 last season.
OFFENSE
Dampeer looks to bring his offensive success over to Houston, where Red Parker (Jr.) is expected to run the offense at QB. Highly touted Jalen Washington (Fr.) will be the starter at RB.
Shemar Crawford (Sr.) returns as the team's most dynamic option at receiver, along with Derrion Pulphus (Sr.) and Julius Bell (Sr.). The Hilltoppers return two starters up front: Jadarius Brinker (Sr.) and John McGrew (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Houston will align in a 3-4 base and will need to replace nine starters. Dampeer calls linebacker Zack Boren (Sr.) “the leader of the defense.” Boren tore his ACL after two games last season, when he totaled 22 tackles.
Crawford led the team with three interceptions and registered 90 tackles, the most of any returning starter. Deariouis Clark (Sr.) and Brandon Watkins (So.) are counted upon on the line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
With little opportunity to get a look at his team, Dampeer has no decision as to who his kicker, snapper and members of the returns teams will be. Crawford was the team's punter last year.
X-FACTOR
After his first season as the starting QB, if Parker can continue to develop as the signal caller, the Hilltoppers' offense can pack a punch. On defense, Houston lost 42 of its 43 sacks registered to graduating seniors who will be hard to replace.
COACH SPEAK
“We've lost a lot of production, and we will have to find some guys who can step up and be difference makers.” – Baylor Dampeer
Dillon Barnes