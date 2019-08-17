HOUSTON • Rish Alford has made the most of his size in his high school football career.
At 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds, Alford is not your typical defensive lineman. But his size doesn’t stop him from putting up numbers most players dream of at the position.
In two seasons as a starter for the Houston Hilltoppers, Alford has accumulated 180 tackles, 31 tackles-for-loss, 38 sacks and 12 forced fumbles.
With his size, Alford isn’t overpowering opposing offensive lines, he’s simply shooting past them before they get a chance to block him.
“My speed is everything because when the ball is snapped, as soon as the ball is moved an inch, my head is where their waist is,” Alford said. “I’m already past them, and the ball has barely moved. I’m really fast at getting off the ball.”
That was on full display his sophomore season, when Alford recorded 22 sacks, which was fourth-best in the state and put him in the top 25 in the country.
His junior season, he saw a decrease in sacks because he started to get double-teamed, triple-teamed, and cut every game. He ended up sacking the quarterback 16 times, but his teammates were given more chances to rack up sacks as well.
Allen Robertson, a former linemen who has now been moved to outside linebacker, and Michael Dedeaux each grabbed 14 sacks to help complement Alford.
All three return to the defense this season.
“If he has as many sacks as he had the year before, the opposing teams aren’t doing their jobs,” coach Ty Hardin said. “Every team was scheming around him and didn’t want to allow him to beat them by himself. But then if you try to take all of your focus to him, you’re going to leave someone else open.”
Even with his number of sacks decreasing last season, Alford nearly doubled his tackle total from the year before. He has steadily improved as a player since he began starring for the Hilltoppers.
When he began working and going to camps, he was told he needed to work on improving his hands. After spending countless hours improving, Hardin said he now allows Alford to sometimes coach the defensive-only players while the team is running through offensive drills.
“I’ll let him sit over there and help out those other defensive linemen,” Hardin said. “He will work with them on their hands, on getting off the ball, on the correct techniques and balance they should have. He’s taken ownership of all these different areas, and he is starting to excel more and more in those areas.”
Alford returns as a senior to lead a dangerous defense once again. The defense last year recorded 62 sacks, grabbed 10 interceptions, defended 52 passes, and helped the Hilltoppers go 11-2 by allowing only 16 points per game.
This season, nine starters return from that defense, and Hardin is setting a higher expectation for them. He wants his team to allow less than 12 points per game, and Alford isn’t afraid of that challenge.
“We don’t want to let anyone score on us this year,” Alford said. “We aren’t scared of anybody out there. I know these boys – they’re my family – and family is going to fight harder than anybody. I know we are going to pull through.”