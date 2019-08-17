Houston Hilltoppers
FAST FACTS
Division: 4-3A
2018 record: 11-2, 5-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ty Hardin (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bobby Townsend, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 802 yards, 7 TDs, averaged 9 yards per rush.
Rish Alford, DL, Sr.
• Recorded 111 tackles, 20 TFL, 16 sacks. Has 38 sacks in two seasons.
Allen Robertson, DL/OLB, Sr.
• Recorded 125 tackles, 25 TFL, 14 sacks.
COACHING 'EM UP
Houston hired two coaches to fill spots. Anquntio Lewis will coach receivers and safeties, while Zach Matkins will coach running backs and defensive line.
OFFENSE
For the third-straight season, Houston will have a new QB leading the unit. Red Parker (So.) looks to take over at the helm. Bobby Townsend (Sr.), a fourth-year starter, is the leading returning rusher.
Parker will have Zavian Ford (Sr.), the top receiver last season, and Jacorey Golden (Sr.) to throw to. The line took the biggest hit. Mississippi State commit Calvin McMillian (Sr.) is the only returning starter.
DEFENSE
The Hilltoppers return nine starters back on a group that allowed 16 points per game.
On the line, seniors Rish Alford, Michael Dedeaux and Allen Robertson combined for 44 sacks last season. Zack Boren (Jr.) is the leading tackler at linebacker, and Golden will line up there as well.
In the secondary, Shemar Crawford (Jr.) grabbed four interceptions last year. Seniors Kellen Pumphrey and Jylon Davidson are also threats on the back end.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker and punter Kevin Diaz is gone, and multiple players are working to replace him. Zavian Ford will be the leading return man.
X-FACTOR
Houston needs to replace the offensive production left by Jalen May (2,741 yards, 36 TDs) and Lejarvis Ewing (907 yards, 5 TDs). The Hilltoppers will have to find replacements on the offensive line around McMillian.
COACH SPEAK
“We’ve tattooed it in our kids' brains that we are tired of being a third-round team. I don’t think our kids are satisfied. We feel like we had an opportunity last year and we didn’t take advantage of it.” – Ty Hardin.