More info Project Homestead Food Pantry is always in need of donations, whether monetary or food, and welcomes additional volunteers in case the organization needs substitutions. More information can be found by contacting Scott at 662-418-1020. The United Way of Clay County can be reached at 494-8089 or by emailing wclaycounty@hotmail.com.
How can I help?
Project Homestead Food Pantry is always in need of donations, whether monetary or food, and welcomes additional volunteers in case the organization needs substitutions. More information can be found by contacting Scott at 662-418-1020.
The United Way of Clay County can be reached at 494-8089 or by emailing wclaycounty@hotmail.com.