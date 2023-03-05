LGBTQ Legislation Mississippi

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs a bill to ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18, during a Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, news conference in Jackson, Miss.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

Mississippi is one of many states that have enacted or contemplated limits or outright bans on transgender medical treatment, with conservative U.S. lawmakers saying they are worried about young people later regretting irreversible body-altering treatment.

