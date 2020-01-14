Dear Heloise: I read with interest the letter from a woman who commented on a previous writer’s letter about two elders reduced to looking for free meals to eat after a funeral service.
People should be more caring about the misfortune of others. I would have welcomed two strangers showing up who needed to eat at an event I sponsored. – William Hinton, Ruther Glen, Va.
William, hunger among seniors in America is increasing, and some older adults have to skip meals or have smaller portions because they can’t afford or can’t prepare a proper meal. However, elderly people can contact Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelsamerica.org). There also are local food banks and many churches that provide hot meals or know where a senior can get a decent meal. – Heloise
P.S. Meals on Wheels always welcomes financial donations.
Freezer foe
Dear Heloise: Why does everything in my freezer seem to dry out? – Ella S., Klamath Falls, Ore.
Ella, keep your freezer at 0 degrees F. If the temperature fluctuates, it will cause frozen foods to lose their moisture faster, and they will become much drier and tough. – Heloise
Discoloration
Dear Heloise: As an interior designer, I warn people to avoid discoloring their kitchen flooring with scatter rugs that have rubber backings, especially on the no-wax flooring. The rubber will cause discoloration over a short period of time.
While scatter rugs in the kitchen look nice and add a pop of color, they can be dangerous if someone trips over the edge of the rug or if the rug is on a slippery floor. – Lana D. in Miami
©2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.