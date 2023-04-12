Itawamba Agricultural High School’s tennis team made history earlier this season when they became the first team in program history to win a division championship. Monday afternoon, they made more when hosting Kosciusko High School for the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association 4A playoffs at Itawamba Community College’s Johnson-Partlow Tennis Courts. The Indians defeated the Whippets 4-3 to advance to the next round.

abby.loden@djournal.com

