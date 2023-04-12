Helen Davis returns a serve during the Girls Doubles Team Two match Monday in Fulton. The duo of Davis and Ava Logan picked up IAHS's second point of the day to help the Indians to a 4-3 win in the second round of the MHSAA 4A state playoffs.
Helen Davis returns a serve during the Girls Doubles Team Two match Monday in Fulton. The duo of Davis and Ava Logan picked up IAHS's second point of the day to help the Indians to a 4-3 win in the second round of the MHSAA 4A state playoffs.
Itawamba Agricultural High School’s tennis team made history earlier this season when they became the first team in program history to win a division championship. Monday afternoon, they made more when hosting Kosciusko High School for the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association 4A playoffs at Itawamba Community College’s Johnson-Partlow Tennis Courts. The Indians defeated the Whippets 4-3 to advance to the next round.
IAHS hosted a playoff match for the first time in school history Monday. The round was originally scheduled for Thursday but was rained out.
Boys Doubles Team One, Ben Orr and Frank Rodriguez won 6-2, 6-0. Boys Doubles Team Two, Carson Gray and Cody Jones, won 6-2, 6-2. Girls Doubles Team Two, Ava Logan and Helen Davis, took their match 6-1, 6-1, and the Mixed Doubles team of Landon Brown and Shakiera Gardner swept on their court 6-0, 6-0.
Gauge Thomas fell in the Boys Singles match 4-6, 0-6, and Presley Quinn lost the Girls Singles 0-6 2-6. Rylie Claire Hughes and Mollianne Allen dropped their match 2-6, 1-6.
“We grabbed the first three courts on Boys Doubles One, Girls Doubles Two, and Boys Doubles Two in that order. Kosciusko won the next three taking Girls Singles, Girls Doubles One, and Boys Singles,” said IAHS head coach James Bracken. “Mixed Doubles was the last court on and they, Landon Brown and Shakiera Gardner, cruised to an easy win.”
The Indians walked off the court with a 4-3 win, and beat the Whippets for the first time in program history.
“This win marked the first time that we have won over Kosciusko as a school, and the first time that we have won a playoff game as a team,” Bracken said. “Last year was our first time to make the playoffs as a team, but we fell to West Lauderdale 2-5. It was a good team win.”
In the third round, IAHS will face either Pontotoc High School or Clarksdale High School depending on the outcome of their second round match yesterday.
“We are in uncharted territory, as the team's history goes, but the team feels like we should be here,” Bracken said. “The kids have invested a lot into themselves and their game, and it is starting to show dividends for them on the court.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.