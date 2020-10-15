Itawamba Community College students will have a fifth option for class delivery during the 2021 spring semester with the addition of ZOOM only.

According to Dr. Michelle Sumerel, vice president of instructional services, the classes will be offered via ZOOM in real time with a real instructor. “The option will afford students the opportunity to be more engaged and more interactive with their instructors.”

As classes fill, Sumerel said, more will be added to the 2021 spring semester schedule to enable students to take advantage of this option. They can request ZOOM only classes when they meet with their advisers to schedule classes, Sumerel noted.

Classes on the schedule include Legal Environment of Business, American Literature I, English Composition II, American Literature II, English Composition I, College Life, Art Appreciation, Theatre Appreciation, Music Appreciation, First Aid and CPR, Personal and Community Health, Softball Theory, Introduction to Kinesiology, College Algebra, Statistics, Trigonometry, Physical Science I with Lab, Principles of Biology II with Lab, Principles of Biology I with Lab, American (U.S.) History I, General Psychology, Beginning Algebra, College Algebra with Lab and Human Growth and Development.

Additional delivery methods are face-to-face, face-to-face/online hybrid, face-to-face/ZOOM hybrid and online.

Face-to-face only courses continue to be delivered in a traditional format Monday through Thursday at all three of the College’s locations, Fulton, Tupelo and Belden since ICC has transitioned to a four-day instructional calendar. Sumerel said that all classrooms have been reconfigured with desks positioned six feet apart, and typically larger classes have been relocated to spaces that will accommodate more students to enable physical distancing.