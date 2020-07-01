ICC selects resident assistants for fall 2020
Itawamba Community College has selected its resident assistants for the 2020 fall semester.
They include Anna Elliott of Aberdeen; Kanden Utley of Ackerman; Collin Magill, Kathryn Moore, both of Amory; Jenelle Harkins of Belden; Jayden Ray of Caledonia; Leah Brown of Fulton; Chase Allen of Golden; Stephen Head of Haleyville, Ala.; Christian Colburn of Hamilton; Jalen Copeland of Horn Lake; JaMorris Morgan, Jermaya Davenport, both of Houston; Abby Prochaska of Mantachie; Jonathan Williams of Moss Point; Olivia Ferguson of Oxford; Abbey Grace Montgomery, Skylar Ball, both of Pontotoc; Jamia Allen of Ripley; Gabriel Harrelson of Saltillo; Ebony Allen of Senatobia; Kaiyah Ruth of Shannon; Jasmine Gilliard of Tremont; Isaac Floyd of Tupelo; Dylan Hester of Vina, Ala. and Tra’Mon Robinson of Woodland.
ICC students chosen for Indian Delegation
Members of Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation for 2020-21 have been selected at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
The Fulton Campus members include William Buskirk, Carli Cole, Micah Goldman, all of Amory; Alisha Boren of Baldwyn; Ruby Johnson of Belden; Kristin Ruple of Belmont; Brianna Grice of French Camp; Chase Allen of Golden; Miranda Flippo of Hatley; Chloe Evans of Plantersville; Lillian Angle, Mabry Chamblee, Maclaine Griffith, Mollie Moore, Brannon Wilder, all of Pontotoc; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Emma Cate Sparks of Saltillo; Kaiyah Ruth of Shannon; A’Jaluah Caldwell of Sherman; and Kyle Spencer of Woodland.
Tupelo Campus members are J.D. Burleson of Blue Springs; Reilly Grace Carter of Saltillo; Shuntavis Johnson, Maddie West, Mackenzie Graham, Gracie Minich, Marian Medina, Emily Gamez, Nestor Ortega, all of Tupelo; and Cameron Smith of Weir.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team that serves as goodwill ambassadors for ICC.