Itawamba Community College’s fall enrollment has increased even in the unique environment caused by COVID-19.
With full-time enrollment beginning at more than 5,000 and an increase in credit hours, ICC also has 705 students who are participating in the dual credit program, which enables high school students to earn college hours.
The increase is determined by comparing enrollments for the 2019 and 2020 fall semesters.
“This is very exciting news, since the increases are in headcount, full-time equivalencies and credit hours,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “The increase in the number of students that ICC is serving is significant because we have additional opportunities to provide a solid educational foundation and the best start for those in our five-county district and beyond.”
Enrollment figures include online, academic and career education classes, but not workforce totals, which are not measured on semester basis, Allen said. Because of COVID-19, ICC has altered its instructional delivery methods, which now include face-to-face only, face-to-face hybrid which has an online component, face-to-face Zoom and online. “We are offering options that provide our students with face to face instructional time while physically distancing the classroom to create a healthy and high quality instructional environment,” Allen said.
“Our exceptional faculty and staff have risen to the challenge, and because of their dedication, we continue to provide an affordable and quality option, which has been documented this week by WalletHub in its ranking of ICC as the top community college in the state,” Allen said. “In addition, the work of our recruiters, enrollment services division and community relations team has contributed to this significant increase in enrollment.”
“Faculty and staff have been working tirelessly during the pandemic to meet the needs of our current and prospective students,” said Dr. Melissa Haab, Dean of Enrollment Services. “An increase in enrollment demonstrates our students’ confidence in our academic excellence and student safety during these unprecedented times.”
