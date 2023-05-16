Jay Salters

In this photograph provided by Itawamba Community College, Jay Salters delivers the invocation at one of the community college's three graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Davis Event Center in Fulton.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ICC

More than 650 graduates of Itawamba Community College crossed the stage at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus, May 12, during three commencement ceremonies and were rewarded with Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates.

