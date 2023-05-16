More than 650 graduates of Itawamba Community College crossed the stage at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus, May 12, during three commencement ceremonies and were rewarded with Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates.
They were among approximately 1,000 graduates who have earned degrees from ICC this year, including Kelly Barnett of Amory, who participated during the 10 a.m. ceremony.
Barnett, who majored in Business and Marketing Management Technology, said she “didn’t have the opportunity to attend college right out of high school because of personal issues, so to be able to finally complete this has meant the world to me. This time around has not been without its challenges either.” She lost her father in October 2021. “I know he was so proud I was back in school, so even though I wanted to quit, I pushed through! I just want my children to look at me and be proud of me and understand that it is okay if you fail or get off track, but don’t ever quit.” That drive led Barnett to membership in the prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society, inclusion on the President’s List and selection to ICC’s 12-member Hall of Fame for 2023. “ICC’s staff has been amazing to me on this journey, especially Mrs. Jodi McCrimon (Business and Marketing Management Technology). She has believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and she is another reason I have been so successful and why I kept going.”
In his remarks during all three ceremonies, ICC President Dr. Jay Allen emphasized the integral role that ICC has played, not only in the lives of the graduates, but in the communities it serves. “Community colleges, such as ICC, are on the front line of helping people realize their potential: academically, personally and professionally. And, when we succeed and do our best in connecting with students, we help them to recognize and embrace the potential within themselves.”
To first-generation graduate Emory Reinhard of Mantachie, “ICC Commencement means achieving personal goals. As the first person in my family to obtain an associate’s degree, it has been difficult navigating new waters, even with the unwavering support of my family. As I walk across the stage, my mind will be fixated on the thought of making my parents proud.” Reinhard said that she was filled with insecurities when she entered classes on the first day. “Throughout my time at ICC, I have developed leadership skills that will benefit me the rest of my life, and I have become a person that I am proud to be.” Reinhard, who was recognized recently at a Student Awards of Distinction ceremony, had a long list of achievements during her two years at ICC. They included Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship, Hall of Fame, All-Mississippi Transfer Academic Second Team and multiple departmental awards.
Middle College student Jay Salters will receive his Tupelo High School diploma soon, along with the ICC Associate of Arts degree that he received during the 10 a.m. ceremony. Among his honors at ICC are Hall of Fame and president of the Tupelo Campus Student Government Association. He said that “ICC’s commencement means accomplishment, success and determination. It means that I have completed something at such a young age and not let anything stop me. It’s just one large step taken on a long journey.” He majored in political science.
McKinley Stegall of Pontotoc, Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology program graduate, was among the degree recipients at the 5 p.m. health sciences ceremony. “Commencement is a time for every graduate to celebrate our accomplishments,” she said. “Two years ago, when I started the OTA program, I had no idea what the future would hold. I also had no idea that I would meet some of my favorite people. I wish that I could turn back the clock to my very first day at ICC and relive each amazing moment, but thankfully I have the memories to look back on. ICC has been my home away from home for the past four years. I spent two years at ICC-Fulton completing prerequisite courses before spending two years in the OTA program. ICC has given me friendships that I will have for a lifetime. I have made so many memories at ICC from my freshman year living in Monroe Annex to my last day in the Health Science Education Center, and I will forever cherish the memories I’ve made.”
Associate Degree Nursing graduates received their pins at a special ceremony in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center immediately following the 5 p.m. commencement.
