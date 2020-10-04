Itawamba Community College has selected Jim Mounce of Tupelo as its Alumnus of the Year for 2020.
ICC also announced its Athletic Hall of Fame inductees for 2020, Kenneth “Kebo” Davis of Okolona and Tyson Lee of Germantown, Tennessee. They will be honored at ICC’s Homecoming, Oct. 29.
A native of Ecru, Mounce is a 1964 graduate of Itawamba Junior College. During his two years, he was a member of the football team, the baseball team, sophomore class president and class favorite, cutest. His educational background also includes the bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi; juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law and the master’s degree from Bellevue University. From 1969-85, Mounce practiced law in Tupelo, and from 1985-2000, he chief operating officer for Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society and president, CEO and chairman of the board for Woodmen Life from 2000 until he retired in 2009. Currently, he is serving on the boards of Sanctuary Hospice and the Itawamba Community College Foundation, Inc. and is a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. His past board service includes Boys and Girls Clubs of Omaha (Neb.), Omaha Community Theatre, Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, U.S. Bank (Omaha Division), Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Command Consultation Committee, and Nebraska Methodist Health System. He was a member of the Kiwanis Clubs in Omaha and Tupelo for more than 35 years. Mounce is currently a member of both the Mississippi and Nebraska Bar Associations. He and his wife, the former Jennie Witt, have one son, Scott (Alison) and one granddaughter, Piper, residents of Austin, Texas.