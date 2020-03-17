FULTON - Students who want to work on their high school equivalency while practicing social distancing have an online option at Itawamba Community College.
Options include preparation for both high school equivalency and WorkKeys, the Smart Start credential and basic literacy skills.
For assistance with a personalized plan, email Amanda Dickinson at asdickinson@iccms.edu or Linzy Patterson at lfpatterson@iccms.edu.
In addition, to stay up-to-date with current class changes or to connect with an instructor in ICC’s five-county district, text @beldenabe to 81010.