Itawamba Community College has earned the no. 2 spot in the rankings of the Best Colleges for Computer Science and IT in Mississippi, according to ComputerTrainingSchools.com, a reliable resource for those considering enrolling in a technology-focused degree program.
ICC secured this placement due to its higher-than-average scores in multiple categories within the study, including the number of tech-related programs, the retention of full-time students and the percentage of undergraduates who were awarded financial aid.
According to the managing editor of QuinStreet, Marcelle White, “ComputerTrainingSchools.com’s study of institutions that offer technology-related degree programs is designed to highlight schools that do an exceptional job of helping students advance their education, whether students use their degree to start along a specific career path, change careers or as a stepping stone toward a bachelor’s degree. According to a report published by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, by 2020 in Mississippi, more than 60 percent of jobs are likely to require some level of postsecondary education, and schools like Itawamba Community College are doing a great job of helping students be prepared for that future.”
ComputerTrainingSchools.com also informs Mississippi students about state initiatives in place to prepare more students for careers in technology, how to find potential scholarships to help them fund their education and what professional resources are available to tech workers in Mississippi.
Data for ComputerTrainingSchools.com’s study was sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).
Rankings include, in order, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Itawamba, Hinds, Copiah-Lincoln, Holmes, Northwest, Jones, Southwest Mississippi and Meridian.
