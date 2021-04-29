ICC selects members
of Indian Delegation
Members of Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation for 2021-22 have been selected at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses.
The Fulton Campus members include Catherine “Cate” Dill, Will Buskirk, both of Amory; Pete Gouine of Baldwyn; Laura Kelley of Belden; Kristin Ruple of Belmont; Anna Grace Coomer of Ecru; Emma Grace Allen, Maddox Hendricks, Emily Pate, all of Fulton; Jacob Clinton, Bo Hanna Shackelford, both of Guntown; Zoe Bigham of Louisville; Emory Reinhard, Alisha Boren, both of Mantachie; Ely Ward of Mooreville; Chloe Evans of Nettleton; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Anna Claire Warren, Maclaine Griffith, both of Pontotoc; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Bailey Bolton, Lexi Tabbs, both of Red Bay, Ala.; Haley Dean, John Bryant “JB” Stanford, Emma Cate Sparks, all of Saltillo; Carli Cole of Smithville; Holly Carrington of Southaven; Laken Hood of Tupelo; and Kylee James of Vina, Ala.
Tupelo Campus members are Hannah Dean of Houston; Amariz Tellez of Pontotoc; Lydia Garrison of Randolph; Valencia Hughes of Shannon; Rohan Patel, Emily Gamez, Marian Medina, all of Tupelo; and Cameron Smith of Weir.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team that serves as goodwill ambassadors for ICC. Members are involved in activities directly related to recruiting, orientation and public relations. Sponsors are Dr. Melissa Haab of Louisville and Taylor Tutor of Ecru, Fulton Campus; and Michael Holloway of Saltillo, Tupelo Campus.
ICC selects cheer
squad for '21-22
Itawamba Community College has selected its cheerleading team for 2021-22 based on recent tryouts.
They include Sydney Elkin of Amory; Harley Boone, Sydney Duggar, both of Guntown; Zoe Bigham of Louisville; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Tiffany Bishop, Lindzie Hurd, Macey Thomas, all of Pontotoc; Mckenna Chisolm of Randolph; Jennah Medlin of Ripley; Kage Heberling, John Bucy Long, Logan McBrayer, John Bryant Stanford, all of Saltillo; Emily Clowers of Thaxton; and Karsyn Owens of Tupelo. The cheer sponsor is Taylor Tutor of Ecru.
Food service pathway
class begins May 10
Itawamba Community College has scheduled a Food Service Pathway class at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.) beginning May 10.
Classes will meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through June 8.
The program includes Serve Safe® Food Manager Certification, Serve Safe® Alcohol Certification, CPR, certificate of completion, proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills and résumé building, money handling and front of the house and back of the house operations. Tuition assistance may be available for qualified applicants.
For more information or to register, contact program director Christy Scheuer at acscheuer@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1505; or pathway coordinator Josh Gammill at jegammill@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1569.