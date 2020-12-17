Itawamba Community College has scheduled adult education/high school equivalency classes for the 2021 spring semester. Day classes will begin Jan. 6, and night classes Jan. 11.
Chickasaw County: Houston WIN Center, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m., Shundria Whitfield, smwhitfield@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1218;
Itawamba County: Fulton Family Resource Center (Old Grammar School), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Linzy Patterson, lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538;
Lee County: Belden Center, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-7:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Amanda Dickinson, asdickinson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1514 or Linzy Patterson, lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538;
Monroe County: Amory WIN Center, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon, 5-8 p.m., amshannon@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1517; and
Pontotoc County: Pontotoc WIN Center, Monday, 8:30 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m., Shundria Whitfield, smwhitfield@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1218.
English as a Second Language classes meet at the ICC Belden Center Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., ejsullivan@iccms.edu; and Monday and Tuesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., amshannon@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1517.
There is no cost for the classes.
Prospective students must call or email the contact individuals listed beside the class to reserve a spot. All staff and students are required to wear masks.
GED and HiSET testing is continuing on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbtrice@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1513.
For general infomation, call Angeelas Shannon at (662) 407-1517
