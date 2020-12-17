Chickasaw County – Houston WIN Center, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m., Shundria Whitfield, smwhitfield@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1218;

Itawamba County – Fulton Family Resource Center (Old Grammar School), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Linzy Patterson, lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538;

Lee County – ICC Belden Center, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-7:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Amanda Dickinson, asdickinson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1514 or Linzy Patterson, lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538;

Monroe County – Amory WIN Center, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon, 5-8 p.m., amshannon@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1517; and

Pontotoc County – Pontotoc WIN Center, Monday, 8:30 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m., Shundria Whitfield, smwhitfield@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1218.

English as a Second Language classes meet at the ICC Belden Center Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., ejsullivan@iccms.edu; and Monday and Tuesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., amshannon@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1517.

There is no cost for the classes.

Prospective students must call or email the contact individuals listed beside the class to reserve a spot. All staff and students are required to wear masks.

GED and HiSET testing is continuing on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbtrice@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1513.

For general information about classes or program information, call Angeelas Shannon at (662) 407-1517.