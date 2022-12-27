Itawamba Community College has selected its Orientation Leaders for 2023. They include, front, from left, Jordan Allen of Ridgeland; Lia Darracott and Emma Grace Allen, both of Fulton; Aubrey Eaton of Houston; Emma Mask of Nettleton; middle, Anna Maldonado of Nettleton, Jordan Springer of Mooreville, Claire Caldwell of Algoma, Ally Thompson of Amory, Addison Pletzke of Clinton, Emma Horton of Caledonia; back, Tanner Owens of Saltillo; Reece Cantrell and Drew Edgeworth, both of Amory; Hayes Merritt of Millport, Alabama; Will Gibson of Tupelo; ZaMarion Jones of Louin; and Hoyt Smith of Houston. They will lead small group activities, conduct campus tours and provide information to incoming freshmen during the orientation sessions.
December 2022 graduates who enroll at Itawamba Community College for the spring semester will have an opportunity to register during a special orientation session on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Tupelo campus.
“Orientation for December graduates is a valuable first step toward a successful college career, and ICC offers it at no cost to provide the best start for our students,” said Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation.
It is an opportunity for students to learn about ICC, schedule their classes, take their ID photo and begin to prepare for the college transition. Area graduates can register now at www.iccms.edu/orientation.
“The orientation session will enable students to schedule classes at their convenience before they are full,” Holloway said. “Prior to attending orientation, students are encouraged to schedule a FAFSA completion appointment with Financial Aid at https://www.iccms.edu/Appointments.”
For more information, contact the advising center on the Fulton campus at (662) 862-8290, at the Tupelo Campus at (662) 620-5000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.
