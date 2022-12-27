mcj-2022-12-14-news-icc-orientation-leaders

Itawamba Community College has selected its Orientation Leaders for 2023. They include, front, from left, Jordan Allen of Ridgeland; Lia Darracott and Emma Grace Allen, both of Fulton; Aubrey Eaton of Houston; Emma Mask of Nettleton; middle, Anna Maldonado of Nettleton, Jordan Springer of Mooreville, Claire Caldwell of Algoma, Ally Thompson of Amory, Addison Pletzke of Clinton, Emma Horton of Caledonia; back, Tanner Owens of Saltillo; Reece Cantrell and Drew Edgeworth, both of Amory; Hayes Merritt of Millport, Alabama; Will Gibson of Tupelo; ZaMarion Jones of Louin; and Hoyt Smith of Houston. They will lead small group activities, conduct campus tours and provide information to incoming freshmen during the orientation sessions.

 C.J. Adams

December 2022 graduates who enroll at Itawamba Community College for the spring semester will have an opportunity to register during a special orientation session on Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Tupelo campus.

