Area educators are invited to attend Itawamba Community College’s 2019 English Roundtable conference beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Rd.
The conference will feature Lisa Buckner of South Pontotoc High School, Amy Jo Holcomb of Itawamba Agricultural High School, Kala Parker of Mooreville High School and Kim Payne of Smithville High School and a keynote presentation by Laura Hammons of Hinds Community College.
For more information, contact Jon Armstrong, English instructor at 862-8054 or email jlarmstrong@iccms.edu.