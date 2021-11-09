FULTON – After serving three years as Itawamba Community College’s head volleyball coach, Priscilla Morgan has announced plans to step down from coaching in December.
“The decision to step down from coaching has been extremely difficult to make, but I know at this point in my life, it is important that I focus on myself and my family,” Morgan said. “This experience has been the highlight of my 12-year collegiate coaching experience.”
The Indians made back-to-back trips to the NJCAA Gulf District Tournament and compiled a record of 32 wins and 19 losses while facing some of the nation’s best competition under Morgan’s guidance.
She has an overall record of 93-55 with stops in Texas, New Mexico and Mississippi.
This past season, ICC picked up three wins over Top 20 opponents, including a win over No. 18 Pearl River in straight sets to advance to the Gulf District Tournament in Lake City, Fla.
The Indians' season ended with a pair of losses there last week that left them 19-12 for the season.
“We appreciate all the hard work and dedication Coach Morgan put into our volleyball program and to the college,” said ICC Athletic Director Carrie Ball-Williamson. “It’s not easy starting a new program from scratch, but she has laid a firm foundation for the next coach to be able to continue to build toward the future.”
ICC will soon begin the process of searching for a new head coach.
“Coach Morgan did an excellent job in not only getting our volleyball program off the ground, but to also have instant success both on the court and in the classroom,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. "We will work diligently to find a great coach to continue the tradition of success that has been created in our volleyball program."