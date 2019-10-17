Clark Mills threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and Itawamba Community College socked winless host Southwest Mississippi 35-10 on Thursday night.
It’s the third win in a row for ICC (4-4).
Mills (North Pontotoc) connected with Barry Flowers on a 28-yard touchdown, then followed with a 26-yarder to Qua Tucker for a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Jamarcus Quarles (10, 39) and Hiram Wadlington (21) added scoring runs in the victory.
ICC closes the regular season next Thursday at No. 2-ranked Northwest Mississippi (7-1), which won 41-17 at Northeast on Thursday night.