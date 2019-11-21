“MawMaw.” “Sister.” “Granny.” “Mama.” What would this world be without them? Who would any of us be without them? Influenced by strong women before them, they changed our lives through their determination to love us, nurture us, and pave the road for better lives for all of us. Go all the way down the line, and it’s the women of the past — who were largely all guts with none of the glory — who made it possible for you to be the person you are today.
I recently had the opportunity to present to a wonderful group of Christian women in Itawamba County. We discussed the effects other women have had on our lives and paid homage to the women who came before us.
Let’s give reverence to the women who not only helped build us but also helped build this nation. In the pioneering days, women, with their husbands and family in tow, came to a country they had never laid eyes on to pursue new lives. The dream of being able to worship God freely, to build something of their own that no one else could take, and give their children and future generations a prosperous legacy, came true in this New World. But it also came at a tremendous cost. They sacrificed because they believed in something greater than themselves. Women worked the fields, kept their children safe and fed, taught in little country schools, knitted and quilted to keep their families warm, ran factories when the men went off to war to defend the country they had built, and prayed for better days to come. The stories of the truly valiant women who came before us are too numerous to count. We must never forget their sacrifices as we attempt to follow in their footsteps.
Every one has a story to tell. Each of us has a hurt to heal, a lesson to learn, and an opportunity to give. Women should look at other women as teachers. Lives have been lived, and lessons have been learned. We need to take the time to learn from them. Let’s get back to the basics: women empowering women to use our God-given abilities to advance our families, communities, and careers. We should strive to fulfill the story that was written for us before our creation. Are we living each day to fulfill our destiny?
As women, we tend to be tough on other women. What if we lifted each other up, stood up for one another, and taught future generations to do the same? Let’s unite to teach our children timeless values that our matriarchs taught us. Extraordinary women helped build this nation. Let’s honor their legacy by supporting each other, praying for each other, and working together to make this country better than we received it. Make it your goal to pray for the women in your life every day for the next 30 days and see how God moves. Let’s take care of one another and grow stronger together!