SIMPLE SORGHUM BARBECUE SAUCE(from www.simplysorghum.com)1 cup sorghum syrup1 cup vinegar1 cup mustardSalt and pepperInstructions: In a large mixing bowl, combine the sorghum syrup, vinegar and mustard. Add more or less of each ingredient depending on desired flavor. Salt and pepper to taste