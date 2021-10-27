SIMPLE SORGHUM BARBECUE SAUCE

(from www.simplysorghum.com)

1 cup sorghum syrup

1 cup vinegar

1 cup mustard

Salt and pepper

Instructions: In a large mixing bowl, combine the sorghum syrup, vinegar and mustard. Add more or less of each ingredient depending on desired flavor. Salt and pepper to taste

