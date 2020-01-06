Michael Huling, a welding student at Itawamba Career and Technical Center, is being honored by the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation as student of the month for the state’s northern region.
Praised by instructors for his strong work ethic and positive attitude, Huling is a leader at his center and in his community. His accomplishments include being selected as Itawamba’s 2018 student of the year and serving as a volunteer with the Evergreen/Carolina Fire Department.
Huling’s plans call for additional welding studies at Itawamba Community College.
"We congratulate Michael for earning student of the month honors and for being an excellent representative of high school career tech programs in Mississippi," said Mike Barkett, MCEF president. "We're proud of our students of the month for helping ensure our state has a highly skilled workforce to support the state's growing construction and manufacturing industries."
Students of the month are selected from MCEF’s three districts based on grades, attendance, discipline in class, outstanding achievements, leadership abilities, and post-graduation plans. All compete for student of the year honors at the foundation’s annual awards program in May.
MCEF is a non-profit educational foundation that provides NCCER craft training and credentialing in more than 100 career and technical programs across the state. The foundation’s mission is to train individuals for the construction and manufacturing industries in Mississippi.
MCEF also offers workforce training and credentialing in construction, industrial maintenance and manufacturing trades. Learn more about MCEF at http://mcef.net.