IF YOU GO
WHAT: Thacker Mountain Radio Hour taping in Tupelo.
WHERE: Link Centre Concert Hall, 1800 West Main.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Concert Hall doors open 7 p.m.
WHO: Guests Paige Williams, Dexter Allen, Matt Stansberry and The Romance
COST: Admission is free. Open to the public.
PRE-TAPING DINNER
Link Centre will offer a pre-taping dinner in the Reception Hall from 6-7:15 p.m. This year's dinner will be ribs and chicken. Paige Williams will be signing copies of her book and will also sign after the show taping in the Margaret Anne Murphey Lobby.
Tickets are $25 and include dinner, one drink and a reserved seat in the Concert Hall for the 7:30 p.m. show. Dinner tickets can be purchased online at www.link-centre.org. Only 150 tickets will be available for purchase. For more information, visit https://thackermountain.eventbrite.com or call (662) 690-4011.