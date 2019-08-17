Vitals: 6-0, 196
2018 stats: 219 carries, 2,003 yards, 21 TDs
Base offense: Multiple
The Itawamba AHS offense will throw all sorts of looks at opposing defenses – spread, I-formation, Wing-T, option, etc. And Ike Chandler likes them all for one simple reason.
“I get the ball a lot.”
Last season, Chandler got the ball an average of nearly 20 times per game, and he eclipsed 30 carries twice. He led the area in rushing yardage despite missing one full game and parts of three others with an ankle injury.
“He’s better on carry 30 than he is on 1,” IAHS offensive coordinator Baylor Dampeer said. “That’s really developed more than anything. As a sophomore he was a really good player, but as a junior he went to a whole other level in that phase of the game.”
Chandler said his ankle his fully healthy now, and neither he nor his coaches have any trepidation in continuing with a heavy workload.
“He has the ability to take a game over,” Dampeer said, “and we’re not going to deny him that opportunity.”
Chandler is about 25 pounds heavier than he was two years ago, but it’s not just his size that makes him tough to tackle. Dampeer said he has “unbelievable balance.”
He’s a downhill runner but can also get to the edge and outrun defenders. Chandler said his favorite running back is Eddie Lacy, because the former Alabama star reminds him of himself.
Chandler also has good hands and will be used in the passing game. The Indians are breaking in a new starting quarterback this season – Daeveon Sistrunk, who was one of the area’s best wide receivers last year.
Chandler will have a big hand in helping Sistrunk settle into the position, for two reasons: He’s a reliable ball carrier, and he has a thorough knowledge of the offense.
“I would say he’s more knowledgeable than anybody on the whole team,” Dampeer said. “If he does something wrong, we feel like we messed it up, because he’s normally right.”