I have to admit that I'm jealous.
I'm jealous of everyone in quarantine right now. Don't get me wrong, I am thankful I have a job and that I am working every day, but I really need a vacation about now and I can't take one. In fact, I seem to be working more than before trying to keep up with everything going on or trying to find things going on in two counties. Doing all this from my office is somewhat challenging to, but I kind of like that part.
Back on track - I am really, really jealous of all the great tasks that everyone of my friends seems to be completing, things that I need to be doing or want to be doing, but I am stuck here at work.
For example, I don't know how many times I have seen friends proclaiming that all their housework has been completeed and they have nothing left to clean. My house hasn't been cleaned since Christmas, I'm sure. This is something I really need to do and want to do. I need to scrub ever wall, floor and piece of furniture from top to bottom. My shelves, closets and cabinets need rearranging and I long for the smell of pine, lemon and Clorox throughout the house. But I just don't have the time right now.
All the quarantine craft and hobby posts are driving me crazy. I've seen people painting, drawing, sewing, canning jellies and jams, baking, cooking, bee keeping, exercising and reading. I want to do that. I want to paint, sculpt, create, work with my wire, design mixed media puzzle canvas, and I really love the idea of bee keeping.
But no, I'm at work. And I am so thankful to be working.
But ... I can't believe this. EVERYONE is planting a garden: flower gardens, vegetable gardens, herb gardens. I see tilled soil, youngsters dropping seeds in holes, tomatoes in the ground, squash that has already germinated. I want to work on my garden.
I haven't even had time to start my tomato and pepper seeds this year. My portable greenhouse is still in the shed. Too late for this season I guess. If I ever get around to the garden, I will have to buy tomato and pepper plants, which makes me sad. My favorite tomato is Old Virginia and they can't be found in garden centers around here.
As I've said before, I am thankful to be working. I know many of you are out of work right now and might not have an income. I know some people are extremely stressed trying to make ends meet, homeschooling children and worrying about family and friends. I know that there are health care workers who need a vacation more than I do, who are working extremely long hours, trying to keep their patients and themselves well. I know there are people at the grocery stores working overtime to keep the shelves full so we have enough to eat while worrying they will catch the coronavirus. Law enforcement still have to deal with crime, accidents, fires, etc. They are highly stressed right now, too. They deserve a vacation.
I do applaud my many friends who are taking this quarantine time to get closer to their family, to enjoy time in the sun and just get back to their hometown, homegrown roots.
But, I still can't help being a little jealous.