Hope all the father's had a great father's day.
A beautiful Lord's day.
Our Sunday School lesson was in first Peter 2:4-15.
Bro.Tommy Tackett was our visiting preacher today, for our count down to the 100 homecoming anniversary in September.
Bro. Tommy was preaching from Second Chronicles 20:1- 26 Give it to God don't keep taking it back. verse 4 And Judah gathered themselves together, to ask help of the Lord; even out of all the cities of Judah they came to seek the Lord.
Wednesday night Bible study at Thaxton Baptist was Bro.Glen Reeder. Bro. Michael and family on a trip.He was in Daniel 5:1-5 and verses 26 and 27.
Birthdays are Tommy Tackett on June 23, Eddie Gentry on June 28, Mike and Beverly Harville anniversary on June 28, Carla and Matt Moss anniversary on June 29. Happy birthday anf happy anniversary to these and God Bless.
Still remember all our sick on our prayers list.
Dear God, Thank you dear God for all your love and care you give us all time.
God be with all the sick , shut ins the ones that have lost loves.God most of all the people without you in there hearts and lives. My prayers is that all will be saved before it is to late for them.
Thank you Lord for my salvation and my kids and grands. God watch over them every day God, help us all to do your will that you would have us to do and live for you every day.Tell someone about you and your for us all. God I love you so much, thank for your awesome love. Let people see You in me and that I would do your will all time.
God I pray for our nation that everyone would see that you love them all and they need you as their Lord and God.
God let this old virus go away, you are the only one that can make it go away and everyone be well again. We all have to have faith, a verse in our Bibles says Oh ye of little faith. I fall short of that and I know you will give me the Faith I need all I have to do is believe and ask for your help to do that. Every one can just ask, you are always listening to our prayers our thoughts.You know what we need before we ask, but we still need to ask.
God please keep my family and friends safe in this old world it is getting worse. I love you God.
Salvation is free, just believe and ask God into your heart and life, he will take care of the rest.
God watch over our president and his family keep them all safe in your arms.
God be with all our preachers, missionary over world and give them the words we need to hear, and keep them safe from all harm.
I Love you God
In my Jesus Name ....
Amen
God Bless our American